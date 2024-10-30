Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 9,835 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 847,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after buying an additional 656,820 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 1,146,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,133,000 after buying an additional 485,433 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,399,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 627,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 209,098 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.21 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Mizuho raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

