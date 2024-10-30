Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $22.31 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 38,392.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 429,992 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after buying an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,546,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,704 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BMY opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

