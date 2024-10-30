Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 4,233.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,129 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 291.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,974 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,024,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,356 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 21.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,642,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,334,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 196.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,365,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,981,000 after purchasing an additional 904,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,147,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James cut Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OZK stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

