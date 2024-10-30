PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $46,725.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,706.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 313.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 251,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 190,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 144,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. 146,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,353. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.