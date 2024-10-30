Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.93

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Picton Property Income Stock Up 0.3 %
PCTN stock opened at GBX 70.93 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £387.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7,070.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.63. Picton Property Income has a 52 week low of GBX 60.30 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 77.40 ($1.00).
Picton Property Income Company Profile
