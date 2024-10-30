Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.93

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Picton Property Income Stock Up 0.3 %

PCTN stock opened at GBX 70.93 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £387.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7,070.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.63. Picton Property Income has a 52 week low of GBX 60.30 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 77.40 ($1.00).

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

Picton Property Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.