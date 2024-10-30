Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 383873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The stock has a market cap of C$314.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.98.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of C$46.61 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

