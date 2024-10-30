Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 356,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 50.3% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,296,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,212,482. The company has a market cap of $286.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,330.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,005 shares of company stock worth $22,198,147. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

