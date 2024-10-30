Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 4,496 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.14.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,058. The stock has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.08.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

