Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 33,936 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,936 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $32,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after buying an additional 3,318,702 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after buying an additional 576,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,839,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,286,000 after buying an additional 573,494 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI remained flat at $59.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 936,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,570. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $59.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

