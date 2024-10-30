PJT Partners Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th.

PJT Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. PJT Partners has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.10. 17,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.96. PJT Partners has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $151.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.46 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

In other news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,369.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $1,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,312.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,369.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,297 shares of company stock worth $3,092,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

