PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Shares Up 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

