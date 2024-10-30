Populous (PPT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.12 Million

Populous (PPT) traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $87,816.64 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

