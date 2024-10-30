PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Acquires C$216,290.93 in Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram acquired 7,670 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$216,290.93.
PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of PSK traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,560. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.07. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$21.22 and a 52 week high of C$28.93. The stock has a market cap of C$6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.
PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
