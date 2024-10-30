PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Acquires C$216,290.93 in Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram acquired 7,670 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$216,290.93.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSK traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,560. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.07. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$21.22 and a 52 week high of C$28.93. The stock has a market cap of C$6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.80.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

