Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $166.38 and last traded at $167.08. 704,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,631,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.88 and its 200 day moving average is $167.87. The stock has a market cap of $392.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,986 shares of company stock worth $67,642,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

