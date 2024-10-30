ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.87 and last traded at $81.78, with a volume of 31974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.83.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $220,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $459,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.