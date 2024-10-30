ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.76, but opened at $46.66. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 739,878 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth $817,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth $3,995,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth $495,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

