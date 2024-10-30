Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 359,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 890,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

Prosus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V.

