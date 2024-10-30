Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Short Interest Update

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Protagenic Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ PTIX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 61,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

