Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Providence Gold Mines Trading Down 14.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

