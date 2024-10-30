PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. 73,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,162. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

