PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. 73,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,162. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
