Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.500-16.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-$16.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.43.

Public Storage stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

