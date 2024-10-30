Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.500-16.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-$16.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.