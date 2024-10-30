Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CoStar Group (CSGP)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/28/2024 – CoStar Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/24/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – CoStar Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $96.00.

10/23/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $107.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – CoStar Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2024 – CoStar Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2024 – CoStar Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2024 – CoStar Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – CoStar Group had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $74.07. 749,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,396. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.57. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 168.34 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 14,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 14,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $4,223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 390.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after buying an additional 79,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,046,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $802,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

