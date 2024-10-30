Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ASML (ASML)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASML (NASDAQ: ASML):

10/21/2024 – ASML had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,052.00 to $815.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – ASML had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $790.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – ASML had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – ASML had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – ASML had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/20/2024 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

9/4/2024 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $31.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $683.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,079,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $808.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $902.68. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $593.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

Get ASML Holding alerts:

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ASML by 4,379.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,102,000 after acquiring an additional 870,010 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $542,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 94,079.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,410,000 after purchasing an additional 491,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ASML by 37.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,464,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Holding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML Holding and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.