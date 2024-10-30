Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ASML (ASML)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASML (NASDAQ: ASML):
- 10/21/2024 – ASML had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,052.00 to $815.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – ASML had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $790.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – ASML had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2024 – ASML had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2024 – ASML had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2024 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/20/2024 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 9/4/2024 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
ASML Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $31.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $683.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,079,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $808.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $902.68. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $593.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.
ASML Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
