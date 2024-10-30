Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $81.74, but opened at $104.90. Reddit shares last traded at $108.62, with a volume of 3,226,209 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDDT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.72.

In other news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $790,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,933.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,748. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $790,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,933.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,327 shares of company stock valued at $23,503,224 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth about $79,000.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

