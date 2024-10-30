Reviewing Maison Solutions (MSS) & Its Competitors

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Maison Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maison Solutions and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Solutions $58.04 million -$3.34 million -6.34 Maison Solutions Competitors $30.67 billion $510.25 million 137.73

Maison Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Maison Solutions. Maison Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Solutions -3.43% -22.40% -4.04% Maison Solutions Competitors 1.20% 11.24% 4.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Maison Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Maison Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Maison Solutions Competitors 1086 2844 3070 134 2.32

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential downside of 0.64%. Given Maison Solutions’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maison Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Maison Solutions rivals beat Maison Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

