Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Roth Mkm

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVLV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Revolve Group Price Performance

NYSE RVLV traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. 259,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,061. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Revolve Group

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,573 shares of company stock worth $3,260,634 in the last 90 days. 46.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Revolve Group by 12,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 178,475 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $1,591,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $1,432,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 134,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Revolve Group by 148.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

