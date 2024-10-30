Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Update

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Rigetti Computing Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RGTIW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 63,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.39.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
