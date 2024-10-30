RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RIOCF opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

