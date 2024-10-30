RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of RIOCF opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $15.40.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
