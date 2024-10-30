Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. Rithm Capital has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RITM. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

