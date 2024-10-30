RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Lifted by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 0.9% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $24,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $122.79 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $128.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.75. The stock has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.27.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

