Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Shares Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Sagicor Financial Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

Sagicor Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

