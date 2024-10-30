Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in October

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,553.0 days.

Schindler Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $285.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 104. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.46. Schindler has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $286.40.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

