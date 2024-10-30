Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $267.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.91 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE STNG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.55. 130,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,786. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.15. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $84.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.84%.
Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.
