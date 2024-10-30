Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $267.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.91 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.55. 130,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,786. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.15. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $84.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

