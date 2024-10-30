Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

GWO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.38.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Great-West Lifeco stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$47.19. 70,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,744. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$38.12 and a 12-month high of C$47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.55. The company has a market cap of C$43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.06. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of C$8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.4525194 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Great-West Lifeco

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$1,135,888.00. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$1,135,888.00. Also, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total transaction of C$1,656,344.28. Corporate insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.