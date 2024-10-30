Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Price

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $4.40 to $3.90 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Enel Chile Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enel Chile stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 221,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. Enel Chile has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,432,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 4.7% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,842,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 82,734 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 700,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 417,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

