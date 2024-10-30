Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 848,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of WTTR stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. 542,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,311. Select Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 148.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,121,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 669,301 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 340,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 130,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTTR. Northland Securities raised Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

