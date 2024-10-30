Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.61 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.05). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 231 ($3.00), with a volume of 443,055 shares trading hands.

Seplat Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 187.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,081.82, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43.

Get Seplat Energy alerts:

Seplat Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,181.82%.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.