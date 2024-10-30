Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Issues Earnings Results

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

SEVN stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 122,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,938. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $14.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

