Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.