Short Interest in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Rises By 23.9%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,700 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the September 30th total of 458,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

BRDG stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,431. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is -472.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRDG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 504,812 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,261,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after buying an additional 206,840 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth $966,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 860,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

