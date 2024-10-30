Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Expands By 17.9%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CAPR traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. 680,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,643. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $958.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 4.01. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAPR

Insider Transactions at Capricor Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 200,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 84,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.