Short Interest in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Declines By 18.2%

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

CFSB Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. 655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.24 and a beta of 0.10. CFSB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72.

Get CFSB Bancorp alerts:

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 0.04%.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CFSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.