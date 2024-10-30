Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Drops By 11.2%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,277,000. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 148.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,152,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. 377,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $235.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.90. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Compass Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

See Also

