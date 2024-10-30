Short Interest in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Expands By 26.1%

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 2,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.51. 187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $678.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.34. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $56.96.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $287.89 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

