Short Interest in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Declines By 8.0%

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 441,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 72,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,265. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $804.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

