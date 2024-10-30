Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Decreases By 9.5%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,790,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 20,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,720.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,724. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 41,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 827,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,796,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

