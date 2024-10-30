Short Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Rises By 28.8%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,800 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FreightCar America

FreightCar America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $268.52 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.02.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $147.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,367.93. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FreightCar America news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,367.93. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Gehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,594.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth about $1,067,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FreightCar America by 43.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 35,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FreightCar America by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FreightCar America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.