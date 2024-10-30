Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Increases By 40.1%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GUNGF remained flat at $19.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $19.28.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes smartphone applications, console games, and online computer games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

