Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Rises By 24.0%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWY. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 334,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,201. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $252.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

