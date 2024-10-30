Short Interest in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Rises By 22.0%

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,960,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,501,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,337,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,806,000 after buying an additional 1,903,644 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,831,000 after buying an additional 2,215,107 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $100,639,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.88. 31,629,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,734,523. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

